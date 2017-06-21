SHARE

Boston – Six different public middle schools across Greater Boston were well represented at America’s Most Beloved Ballpark, Fenway Park, last Monday, June 12th as El Mundo Newspaper and the Boston Red Sox held their third and last Latino Youth Recognition Days (LYRD) of this season.

Fifteen (15) hard working and academic all-stars from Boston were publicly recognized during a special on field pre-game ceremony featuring Deven Marrero, Xander Bogaerts and Mookie Betts.

The recognition took place moments before the Red Sox took on the Philadelphia Phillies at historic Fenway Park in front over 37,000 fans.

Perla G. Perez student of the Rafael Hernandez Middle School is being
congratulated by the Boston Red Sox player Xander Bogaerts during the Latino
Youth Recognition Day at Fenway Park.
Boston Red Sox player Xander Bogaerts fist-pumped the academic star
William Tejada from the Lee School the LYRD ceremony.

Family Celebration of Academic Success @ Fenway Park

El Mundo’s Latino Youth Recognition Day is aimed at boosting students’ pride in their academic achievement. Another important effect of this event is its unique ability to bring together family members to take pride in one another. Seeing the youth taking their moment in the spotlight and their parents taking joy in witnessing such a moment brings great satisfaction to all El Mundo, Red Sox and LYRD staffers.

➥ Ana Rodríguez of the Rafael Hernández School is recognized for her academic achievements by Sox players Deven Marrero, Xander Bogaerts and Mookie Betts. Congrats!

 

➥The Nativity Prep School student, Ramsey G. Martinez is being congratulated by the sponsors of the third LYRD ceremony moments before the game between the Boston Red Sox and the Philadelphia Phillies.
The Green Monster ‘High five’ the student William Tejada from the Lee School.
The president of the Boston Red Sox, Sam Kennedy acknowledges honored
student Emma Ureña from the Fletcher Maynard Academy.
Boston Red Sox Player Xander Bogaerts hands out the certificate of
recognition to the academic star Arielis Arias Tejada from the Patrick Lyndon Pilot
School.
Xfinity sponsor, Carmen Carrion congratulate the student Ramsey G. Martinez
for his achievements at the Nativity Prep School.

Because of her great grades at the Fletcher Maynard Academy, the all-star student Emma Ureña celebrates with her family her certificate of recognition after being honored in front of thousands of baseball fans at Fenway Park during the Latino Youth Recognition Day.

