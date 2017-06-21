Boston – Six different public middle schools across Greater Boston were well represented at America’s Most Beloved Ballpark, Fenway Park, last Monday, June 12th as El Mundo Newspaper and the Boston Red Sox held their third and last Latino Youth Recognition Days (LYRD) of this season.

Fifteen (15) hard working and academic all-stars from Boston were publicly recognized during a special on field pre-game ceremony featuring Deven Marrero, Xander Bogaerts and Mookie Betts.

The recognition took place moments before the Red Sox took on the Philadelphia Phillies at historic Fenway Park in front over 37,000 fans.

Family Celebration of Academic Success @ Fenway Park

El Mundo’s Latino Youth Recognition Day is aimed at boosting students’ pride in their academic achievement. Another important effect of this event is its unique ability to bring together family members to take pride in one another. Seeing the youth taking their moment in the spotlight and their parents taking joy in witnessing such a moment brings great satisfaction to all El Mundo, Red Sox and LYRD staffers.