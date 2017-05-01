2006 Boston Teacher of The Year Passes

BLANCA ALICIA OBREGON BURGOS

NOVEMBER 29, 1950 – APRIL 24, 2017

Boston – She educated and inspired thousands of Bostonians.

Blanca Alicia Obregon Burgos was the epitome of an educator, advocate, mentor and friend- one who not only cultivated knowledge, but also community.

Her journey began on November 29, 1950 in Guatemala and continued in the United States, when she emigrated at the age of 15.

Boston became her home, where she met the love of her life, Luis Burgos, whom she married in 1967 and together raised three daughters, first in Roxbury and later in Jamaica Plain.

Blanca’s 38-year teaching career began as a paraprofessional at the Rafael Hernandez School in 1974.

Throughout her career, she served in and lead organizing efforts for the community, which earned her the 2006 Boston’s Teacher of the Year award, City of Boston citations in 2000 and 2013, and a State citation in 2013.

Characterized by her luminous smile and contagious laughter, Blanca’s impact reached far beyond the classroom. Even after her retirement, Blanca remained an active BPS volunteer, community leader, an avid traveler, gardener, and a passionate learner.

She dedicated her Sundays to practicing her faith at the Holy Family Parish in Dorchester, and strengthening her friendships over Dim Sum.

Surrounded by the love of her family, Blanca passed away on Monday, April 24 at the age of 66.

She is survived by her beloved husband, Luis, daughters, Michelle, Rochelle and Blanca, son-in-law, Abdi Ali, grandchildren Humberto, Gabriela, Lucas, Amalia, Amir, Isabella and Luna, and her dog, Zimba.

The community is welcome to Blanca’s Celebration of Life on Saturday, May 6, 2017 from 11a-1p at the Rafael Hernandez School in Roxbury.

Gifts in memory of Blanca may be made to the Friends of the Hernandez-Blanca Burgos Fund to support the establishment of the Blanca Burgos Bilingual Writing Center [El Salón de Escrituras Bilingue Blanca Burgos].

All checks should be mailed to Rafael Hernandez School, 61 School Street, Roxbury, MA 02119.