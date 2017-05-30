Chelsea High graduate dies in tragic accident in Honduras

Chelsea, MA – Family members and friends of Norma Canelas are reeling over the death of the 19-year-old who died in a tragic automobile accident May 28 while visiting family members in Honduras.

“I’m devastated over the death of my little girl,” said her mother Olivia Contreras between sobs.

Norma’s aunt, Rosa Canelas described her niece as a happy young woman, very close to her family, very popular among her friends and loved by all who knew her.

“She was a very charismatic, respectful who always help others who couldn’t speak English, and she also was a hard worker,” said the aunt.

After graduating from Chelsea High School, Norma began working at Hale and Hearty Soups, a restaurant on Franklin Street in downtown Boston.

“She really wanted to go to college, but it was too expensive so she was working to save money for her studies,” Rosa Canelas said.

According to her aunt, before leaving for Honduras, Norma said a prayer and lit a candle telling her mother not to blow it out until she returned.

“She was a devout Catholic and had a great faith in God,” added her aunt Rosa.

Norma’s mom, Olivia Contreras, said that Norma’s body will return to Chelsea on Thursday or Friday.

To help Norma’s family pay for the funeral, Jennifer Marshall started a GoFundMe page. The goal is $10,000 and in one day, they have already raised $2,090 from 39 donors who have given from $10 to $200.

Her cousin Alex Canela wrote a heart wrenching message on Facebook with a photograph of Norma and a black bow with the words pain, grief, sadness, sorrow.

“There is an emptiness in my heart knowing that only two days after I saw you, you are no longer among us cousin. There are situations difficult to understand like the death of a family member only God can give us comfort and peace after such a irreparable loss,” Alex Canales wrote.