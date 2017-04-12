Digital Edition – April 13th, 2017

US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson is in Moscow for potentially difficult talks with his Russian counterpart, amid acrimony over a chemical attack on civilians and subsequent US strike on a Syrian airbase.
The FBI obtained a warrant to monitor President Donald Trump's former campaign adviser, Carter Page, last summer on suspicions he knowingly engaged in clandestine intelligence activities on behalf of Moscow, The Washington Post is reporting.
"I let the president down," White House press secretary Sean Spicer said Wednesday morning, expressing humility one day after saying that even Adolf Hitler didn't "sink to using chemical weapons" during World War II.