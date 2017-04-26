Digital Edition – April 27th, 2017

Despite a positive public front, congressional Republicans are quietly voicing frustration that President Donald Trump's big tax announcement Wednesday contains all cuts and no real reform, lacking the crucial components of a way to pay for the plan as well as sufficient congressional involvement.
What we have learned about Donald Trump's leanings on tax policy make them Exhibit A in his bait-and-switch presidency. Although he was elected as a man of the people, Trump's tax reform plans make it clear that he is serving as a baron for billionaires.