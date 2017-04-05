Digital Edition – April 6th, 2017

The top Democrat on the House Russia investigation, Rep. Adam Schiff, said Wednesday President Donald Trump personally promised documents at the center of "unmasking" allegations would be made available to all members of the House intelligence committee, but that White House staff is fighting those documents' release.
President Donald Trump made a big accusation on Wednesday in an interview with the New York Times: Former Obama Administration national security adviser Susan Rice likely broke the law in requesting the names of Trump campaign officials caught up in the broader surveillance of Russian officials seeking to meddle in the 2016 election.
CNN's Anderson Cooper questioned Wednesday how President Donald Trump could say Susan Rice is the biggest story of the moment, just one day after the deadliest chemical gas attack Syria has seen in years.
The world's most dire crises are landing at Donald Trump's feet 11 weeks into his presidency, putting a global spotlight on the new US leader and laying bare the still-unformed elements of his foreign policy.