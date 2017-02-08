Digital Edition – February 9th, 2017

Yemen's government has requested the United States stop ground operations in the country unless they have the government's full approval after an anti-terror raid authorized by US President Donald Trump killed civilians, two senior Yemeni defense officials told CNN on Wednesday.
Scores of evangelical leaders, including at least one from each state, have taken out a full-page newspaper advertisement to denounce President Donald Trump's temporary ban on refugees, urging him to reconsider his executive order and welcome people fleeing persecution and violence.
Senate Democrats promised to drag out the fight Wednesday over President Donald Trump's nominee for attorney general, Sen. Jeff Sessions, as they put pressure on Republicans to commit to party-line votes to confirm his Cabinet.
President Donald Trump on Wednesday painted a dark picture of rising crime in American cities on Wednesday. But unlike a day earlier when he falsely claimed a record-high murder rate, Trump stuck to the facts.