Digital Edition – March 23rd, 2017

The FBI has information that indicates associates of President Donald Trump communicated with suspected Russian operatives to possibly coordinate the release of information damaging to Hillary Clinton's campaign, US officials told CNN. CNN's Pamela Brown and Evan Perez have the details.
President Donald Trump is personally calling individual members of the influential conservative House Freedom Caucus Wednesday evening as House leaders work on a possible deal to secure the votes to pass the GOP health care bill.