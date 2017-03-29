Digital Edition – March 30th, 2017

The House Intelligence Committee is threatening to fracture along partisan lines as the sides accuse one another of playing politics with the investigation into alleged Russian attempts to meddle in the 2016 elections and whether President Donald Trump's associates colluded with Moscow.
THE BIG STORIES: A Russian cloud hangs over Trump's White House. Republicans are picking up the pieces after their failed health care effort. And Democrats are ready for a war over Supreme Court nominee Neil Gorsuch. We're covering the latest below.