Digital Edition – March 9th, 2017

There's nothing inherently political about a storefront with a welcome sign. It doesn't matter if you're a Democrat, a Republican, a Muslim or an evangelical Christian -- if you have money, stores want to welcome you in so you spend your money there. But increasingly, these welcome signs seem to be saying something more than […]
President Donald Trump last week floated the first kernels of his budget proposal for the coming year, and a new CNN/ORC poll finds the public sides with the President on tax cuts for the middle class and increased spending on infrastructure.