And my top five reasons for you to drive one

By Alberto Vasallo, III

Ok, so many of you already know, I recently, I took a drive from Boston to Provincetown (Cape Cod). Not only was it my first time in P-Town, but it was my first time driving an all-electric vehicle. This means that this car runs on no gas whatsoever. Zero. Nada.

I posted several fun facebook live videos and was bombarded with questions about the car, so here is a quick review and, after driving over 240 miles in it, I have attached a fun video on my Top Five reasons for driving an all-electric car.

The car was the new Bolt EV, Chevrolet’s first all battery- electric vehicle. It was a four door sedan that really didn’t look much different than a regular car.

I really don’t know much about cars, so I won’t bore you with all the mumbo jumbo about torque, horsepower and all the stuff you hear car guros talk about.

I am going to just keep it simple and to the point.

The care was pretty amazing. I was pleasantly surprised and happy to report that I can see how this is the way of the future.

Now, it’s not for everyone just yet, (mainly because to fully charge the car it can take hours and, of course, a charging station), but I can see how this car is already perfect for a lot of people.

The car can run for an estimated 238 miles of range when fully charged. It can take more than 5 hours to fully charge, costing about $11-$15 per full charge. You do the math. But I can tell you that it’s way cheaper than gas.

Here’s what I liked about it:

1. Smooth ride and a past pick-up. There was no way you could tell this was an electric car not running on any gas. I hit about 80 mph at one point (don’t tell my State Police friends or my daughter) and it was no problem. They tell me the car is electronically limited to a top speed of 93 miles per hour – I will take Chevy’s word for it.

2. It was really fun driving it. It makes no noise at all – as a matter of fact, I had to check it several times when I shut it off, because it makes no noise when it’s on.

3. It’s comfortable and roomy. It easily sits five and waaaaaay more comfortable than my Lexus (sorry Lexus, still love ya, but no one in this car will feel cramped, even in the back seats).

4. Hey, wait a minute, instead of me giving you more stuff to read, just click on the link here and watch the video – it will spell out my Top Five Reason for you to drive this car.

See ya!