Jamaica Plain – On Friday, April 13th at 6 p.m. State Representative Jeffrey Sánchez hosted a Campaign Office Opening event for his re-election effort at 405 Centre Street in Hyde Square, Jamaica Plain. The campaign office will be open through the primary Election Day, Tuesday September 4th, to serve as a community center and campaign space for Jeff’s re-election.

“We’ve already begun the important work of speaking to voters across our district,” said Sánchez.

“We’re going to run a local, grassroots campaign that upholds the progressive values that matter most to people: affordable housing, youth violence prevention, and ensuring universal access to healthcare. That’s why I’m excited to open the doors of our campaign headquarters as a place in our neighborhood for people to come together to create change.”

Raised in public housing in Mission Hill, Sánchez currently serves as State Representative, and is the first-ever Latino Chairman of the House Ways and Means Committee.

Jeff has served 7 sessions in the State House serving the communities of Jamaica Plain, Mission Hill, Roslindale, and Brookline.

The campaign office in Jamaica Plain will be open daily, where volunteers from across the district will engage in the important work of making phone calls, knocking on doors, and having one on one conversations with voters across the 15th Suffolk/Norfolk district.

“Together, we’ve been able to do so much for our community. And we’re going to work hard talking to voters until Election Day, Tuesday, September 4th, so we can continue our progressive record on important issues.”

