Native of the Dominican Republic, and known for being a dedicated and passionate community leader, Milagros (Milly) Arbaje-Thomas is now the Metropolitan Council for Educational Opportunity (METCO) CEO.

Boston,MA – The METCO Board of Directors announced the appointment of Milagros (Milly) Arbaje-Thomas as its new Chief Executive Officer. The board notes that Arbaje-Thomas embodies the passionate commitment to education, demonstrated leadership experience and deep knowledge of non-profit operations needed to lead the Metropolitan Council for Educational Opportunity to the next level in its legendary work.

“I am humbled and very excited by this outstanding opportunity to make a difference in the lives of so many children and families throughout Massachusetts,” said Arbaje-Thomas. “In today’s world we need more than ever to come together and embrace diversity and inclusiveness and create educational opportunity for all, as occurs in the METCO program. I look forward to working with the board and staff to continue and grow METCO’s services and impact throughout the state. Believe me, there will be no stone left unturned as we build on the powerful history of this organization while pursuing important goals that increase its effectiveness.”

Chuck Walker Jr., Esq., President, METCO Board of Directors, said that the METCO board and staff are thrilled with the choice of Arbaje-Thomas as CEO. “The board conducted a vigorous search for a CEO with vision, experience, and the ability to provide METCO with the leadership and tools to continue and expand its all-important mission,” said Walker. “Milly Arbaje-Thomas has it all – the neighborhood-based experience, the leadership capability, a documented track record of successful fundraising and partnership brokerage and most of all her passionate commitment to children and families and educational opportunity.”

Arbaje-Thomas is a seasoned executive who managed neighborhood antipoverty programs at Action for Boston Community Development (ABCD) for 15 years. As Deputy Director of ABCD Field Operations she provided leadership to 14 neighborhood sites and is credited with transforming those sites into integrated, full-service case management organizations serving the low-income community. During her tenure, the number of people served tripled to 6,000 low-income residents annually. With charisma and tenacity, Arbaje-Thomas raised millions of dollars to support those efforts, building long-lasting partnerships with community agencies and private sector institutions.

In addition to her citywide work, Arbaje-Thomas served as Director of ABCD’s Parker Hill/Fenway, Mattapan and Jamaica Plain Neighborhood Service Centers and the Citywide Hispanic Center. She is called a caring, passionate leader who challenges and motivates staff to perform at high professional standards.

