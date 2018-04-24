Chelsea – Metro Credit Union welcomed Latino community leaders from Lynn and Salem to take part in its Latino Economic Advancement Advisory Council.

In an effort to create effective solutions and address challenges facing members in different stages of the financial spectrum, Metro Credit Union has taken an active role in the economic development of the Latino and Immigrant community, the fastest and largest growing segment of our population. The advisory council engages community leaders in the development and execution of ideas designed to help individuals achieve economic stability.

“It is an honor to be part of a coalition focused on moving individuals towards economic stability. Working alongside a culturally diverse group of individuals including Robert Cashman, President and CEO of Metro Credit Union, to discuss challenges and create solutions that help members of our community succeed is a privilege,” said Alberto Vasallo, El Mundo Newspaper / Channel 7.

This initiative began in April 2017 with the establishment of the Boston Chapter, and expanded with the introduction of the Chelsea Chapter in September. Members will continue to meet on a regular basis to develop an economic growth strategy that addresses the obstacles that face the Hispanic community.

About Metro Credit Union

Metro Credit Union is the largest state-chartered credit union in Massachusetts, with over $1.7 billion in assets. Metro provides a full range of financial products to more than 190,000 members in Essex, Middlesex, Suffolk, Norfolk, Plymouth, Barnstable, Bristol and Worcester counties, as well as to over 1,200 companies throughout the Commonwealth.

Founded in 1926, Metro currently operates 15 branch offices in Boston, Burlington, Chelsea, Framingham, Lawrence, Lynn, Melrose, Newton, Peabody, Salem, and Tewksbury. Learn more at www.metrocu.org

Like this: Like Loading...