Boston – Ante el poderoso ciclón que impactará Massachusetts desde la madrugada de este martes, decenas de distritos escolares suspendieron sus actividades académicas.

A continuación la lista de las escuelas que no tendrán clases mañana martes:

A

Abby Kelley Foster Charter Public School

Closed

Acushnet Public Schools

Closed Tuesday

Algonquin Regional High School

Closed Tuesday

All Saints Catholic School

Closed Tuesday

Amesbury Public Schools

Closed Tuesday

Andover Public Schools

Closed Tuesday

Andover School of Montessori

Closed Tuesday

Anna Maria College

Closed

Archbishop Williams High School

Closed Tuesday

Arlington Public Schools

Closed

Ashburnham-Westminster Regional School District

Closed

Ashland Public Schools

Closed Tuesday

Avon Public Schools

Closed Tuesday

Ayer Shirley Regional School District

Closed

B

Barnstable Public Schools

Closed Tuesday

Bay Farm Montessori Academy

Closed Tuesday

Bay State College

Closed Tuesday

Baystate Academy Charter Public School

Closed Tuesday

Belmont Day School

Closed Tuesday

Belmont Public Schools

Closed Tuesday

Bentley University

Closed Tuesday

Berklee College of Music

Closed Tuesday

Beverly Public Schools

Closed Tuesday

Beverly School For the Deaf

Closed Tuesday

Billerica Public Schools

Closed Tuesday

Bishop Fenwick High School

Closed Tuesday

Bishop Stang High School

Closed Tuesday

Boston Athenaeum

Closed Tuesday

Boston Public Schools

Closed Tuesday

Bourne Public Schools

Closed Tuesday

Boxford Public Schools

Closed Tuesday

Brandeis University

Closed Tuesday

Bridgewater State University

Closed Tuesday

Bristol Community College

Closed Tuesday

Bristol-Plymouth Vocational Technical

Closed Tuesday

Brockton Public Schools

Closed Tuesday

Brookline Public Schools

Closed Tuesday

Buckingham Browne & Nichols School

Closed Tuesday

Bunker Hill Community College

Closed Tuesday

C

Cambridge College

Closed Tuesday

Cambridge Public Schools

Closed

Cape Cod Lighthouse Charter School

Closed Tuesday

Carlisle Public Schools

Closed

Carver Public Schools

Closed Tuesday

Cedar Brook Seventh-Day Adventist School

Closed Tuesday

Chelsea Public Schools

Closed

Children’s Learning Center of Lexington

Closed Tuesday

Clark University

Closed Tuesday

Concord, MA Public Schools

Closed Tuesday

Cristo Rey Boston High School

Closed Tuesday

Curry College

Closed Tuesday

D

Danvers Public Schools

Closed Tuesday

Dartmouth Public Schools

Closed Tuesday

Dedham Public Schools

Closed Tuesday

Delphi Academy

Closed

Dighton Rehoboth Regional School District

Closed Tuesday

Diman Regional Vocational Technical High School

Closed Tuesday

Douglas Public Schools

Closed

Dracut Public Schools

Closed Tuesday

Duxbury Public Schools

Closed Tuesday

E

Endicott College

Closed Tuesday

Epstein Hillel School

Closed Tuesday

Everett Public Schools

Closed Tuesday

F

Fairhaven Public Schools

Closed

Fall River Public Schools

Closed Tuesday

Falmouth Public Schools

Closed Tuesday

First Baptist Christian School

Closed Tuesday

Fitchburg Public Schools

Closed

Fitchburg State University

Closed Tuesday

Framingham State University

Closed Tuesday

Francis W. Parker Charter Essential School

Closed Tuesday

Franklin Public Schools

Closed

Frontier Regional School District

Closed Tuesday

G

Gateway Regional School District

Closed Tuesday

Global Learning Charter Public School

Closed Tuesday

Gordon College

Closed Tuesday

Gordon-Conwell Seminary

Closed Tuesday

Grafton Public Schools

Closed Tuesday

Greenfield Public Schools

Closed Tuesday

Groton Dunstable Regional School District

Closed Tuesday

H

Halifax Public Schools

Closed Tuesday

Hamilton Wenham Regional School District

Closed Tuesday

Hanover Public Schools

Closed Tuesday

Harvard Public Schools

Closed

Harvard University

Closed Tuesday

Hebrew College

Closed Tuesday

High Road School of Massachusetts

Closed Tuesday

Hingham Public Schools

Closed Tuesday

Holbrook Public Schools

Closed Tuesday

Holy Name School

Closed Tuesday

Holyoke Public Schools

Closed Tuesday

Hopkinton, MA Public Schools

Closed Tuesday

Hull Public Schools

Closed Tuesday

I

Immaculate Conception – Lowell

Closed Tuesday

K

King Philip Regional Schools

Closed Tuesday

King Philip Regional Schools

No After School and Evening Activities

Kingsley Montessori School

Closed Tuesday

Kingston Public Schools

Closed Tuesday

L

Lawrence Public Schools

Closed Tuesday

Lexington Public Schools

Closed Tuesday

Longy School of Music of Bard College

Closed Tuesday

Lowell Public Schools

Closed Tuesday

Lunenburg Public Schools

Closed Tuesday

Lynn Public Schools

Closed Tuesday

M

Malden Public Schools

Closed Tuesday

Manchester Essex Regional School District

Closed Tuesday

Marblehead Public Schools

Closed Tuesday

Marlborough Public Schools

Closed Tuesday

Massachusetts Institute of Technology

Closed Tuesday

Massachusetts Maritime Academy

Closed Tuesday

Massasoit Community College

Closed Tuesday

MassBay Community College

Closed Tuesday

Matignon High School

Closed

MCPHS University

Closed Tuesday

Melrose Public Schools

Closed Tuesday

Mendon-Upton Regional School District

Closed Tuesday

Merrimack College

Closed Tuesday

Methuen Public Schools

Closed Tuesday

Middleborough Public Schools

Closed

Middlesex Community College

Closed Tuesday

Middleton Public Schools

Closed Tuesday

Milford Public Schools

Closed Tuesday

Millbury Public Schools

Closed Tuesday

Milton Academy

Closed Tuesday

Minuteman Regional Vocational Technical

Closed Tuesday

Montrose School

Closed Tuesday

Montserrat College of Art

Closed Tuesday

Mount Alvernia High School

Closed Tuesday

Mount Wachusett Community College

Closed Tuesday

N

Narragansett Regional School District

Closed Tuesday

Nativity School Of Worcester

Closed Tuesday

New Bedford Public Schools

Closed Tuesday

New Beginnings Academy

Closed Tuesday

New England Academy

Closed Tuesday

New England College of Optometry

Closed Tuesday

Newburyport Public Schools

Closed Tuesday

Newton Montessori School

Closed Tuesday

North Andover Public Schools

Closed Tuesday

North Attleborough Public Schools

Closed Tuesday

North Brookfield Public Schools

Closed Tuesday

North Reading Public Schools

Closed Tuesday

North Shore Community College

Closed Tuesday

Northborough Public Schools

Closed Tuesday

Northeastern University

Closed Tuesday

Norton Public Schools

Closed Tuesday

Norwell Public Schools

Closed Tuesday

Norwood Public Schools

Closed Tuesday

O

Olin College

Closed Tuesday

Oxford Public Schools

Closed Tuesday

P

Pathfinder Vocational Technical School

Closed Tuesday

Peabody Public Schools

Closed Tuesday

Pembroke Public Schools

Closed

Pentucket Regional School District

Closed Tuesday

Plainville Public Schools

Closed Tuesday

Plumfield Academy

Closed Tuesday

Plymouth Public Schools

Closed Tuesday

Plympton Public Schools

Closed Tuesday

Pope John Paul II Catholic Academy

Closed Tuesday

Presentation of Mary Academy

Closed Tuesday

Prospect Hill Academy Charter School

Closed Tuesday

Provincetown Public School

Closed Tuesday

Q

Quabbin Regional School District

Closed Tuesday

Quincy College, Plymouth Campus

Closed Tuesday

Quincy College, Quincy Campus

Closed Tuesday

Quincy Public Schools

Closed Tuesday

Quinsigamond Community College

Closed Tuesday

R

Reading Public Schools

Closed Tuesday

Revere Public Schools

Closed Tuesday

Rockland Public Schools

Closed Tuesday

Rockport Public Schools

Closed Tuesday

S

Sacred Heart School – Kingston

Closed Tuesday

Sacred Heart School – Roslindale

Closed

Salem State University

Closed Tuesday

Scituate Public Schools

Closed Tuesday

Seekonk Public Schools

Closed Tuesday

Shawseen Valley Technical High School

Closed

Silver Lake Regional School District

Closed Tuesday

Sizer School: A North Central Charter Essential

Closed Tuesday

Solomon Schechter Day School

Closed Tuesday

South Shore Public Charter School

Closed Tuesday

South Shore Vocational Technical

Closed Tuesday

Southborough Public Schools

Closed Tuesday

Southbridge Public Schools

Closed Tuesday

Southwick-Tolland Regional School District

Closed Tuesday

Spencer-East Brookfield Regional School District

Closed Tuesday

St. Catherine of Siena School

Closed Tuesday

St. James Armenian Church

Closed Tuesday

St. Joseph Elementary

Closed Tuesday

St. Joseph School

Closed Tuesday

St. Michael’s Parish

Closed Tuesday

St. Stanislaus School

Closed Tuesday

Sudbury Public Schools

Closed Tuesday

Suffolk University

Closed Tuesday

Swampscott Public Schools

Closed Tuesday

T

Temple Emanu-El Marblehead

Closed Tuesday

Temple Emanu-El Marblehead

No After School and Evening Activities

Tewksbury Public Schools

Closed Tuesday

The School of the Museum of Fine Arts

Closed Tuesday

Topsfield Public Schools

Closed Tuesday

Triton Public Schools

Closed

Tufts Boston Campus

Closed Tuesday

Tufts Grafton Campus

Closed Tuesday

Tufts Medford/Somerville Campus

Closed Tuesday

Tyngsborough Public Schools

Closed Tuesday

U

UMass Boston

Closed Tuesday

UMass Dartmouth

Closed Tuesday

V

Valley Collaborative

Closed Tuesday

W

Wachusett Regional School District

Closed Tuesday

Waldorf High School of Massachusetts Bay

Closed

Walnut Park Montessori

Closed Tuesday

Waltham Public Schools

Closed Tuesday

Watertown Public Schools

Closed Tuesday

Watertown Public Schools

No After School and Evening Activities

Webster Public Schools

Closed Tuesday

Wentworth Institute of Technology

Closed Tuesday

Westport Community Schools

Closed Tuesday

Wheaton College

Closed Tuesday

Wheelock College

Closed Tuesday

Whitman-Hanson Regional School District

Closed Tuesday

William James College

Closed Tuesday

Willow Hill School

Closed

Wilmington Public Schools

Closed Tuesday

Winchendon Public Schools

Closed Tuesday

Winthrop Public Schools

Closed Tuesday

Woburn Public Schools

Closed Tuesday

Worcester State University

Closed Tuesday

Y

Y3K Tutor In Your Home

No Day Classes

