Lawrence High seniors receive $50,000 in scholarship to Babson College

By Yadira Betances

Yadira@elmundoboston.com

Lawrence, MA – Dario Guerrero Jr. and Alenny Acevedo, students at Lawrence High School were awarded a four-year scholarship valued at $500,000 to Babson College, known worldwide for its business and entrepreneurship programs.

Guerrero and Acevedo, both members of the National Honors Society received the “Diversity Leadership Award” March 16 in a ceremony attended by Babson College president Kerry Healey; Dean Ian Lapp; former Lawrence mayor Kevin Sullivan vice president for strategic corporate relations and engagement at Babson; Lawrence Superintendente Jeff Riley; City Councilor presidente Kendrys Vasquez; Lawrence High headmaster Mike Fiato; Dario Sr. and Danielle Guerrero; Sención and Aleyda Acevedo, as well as teachers, counselors and fellow students.

Sullivan was instrumental in identifying Guerrero and Acevedo when Babson officials were looking for high achieving students attend college.

“We’re trying to get more diversity domestically,” Sullivan said noting Babson students come from 80 countries worldwide.

“Babson has a passion for the entrepreneurial spirit that can change not only this community, but also the world,” said Healey, who served as lieutenant governor with John Kerry.

“I’m overwhelmed about this,” said Guerrero,18, adding getting the full scholarship took a load off his parents’ shoulders who were already planning on taking out loans to pay for college.

“Thank God for this opportunity. It is truly a blessing and one that I will not take for granted,” said Dario Guerrero, student in the Math, Science and Technology academy at Lawrence High. In addition to his academic achievement and a leader of the National Honor Society, Guerrero played baseball for three years and ran indoor track for two years.

Acevedo is in the Health and Human Services High School. She was in awe about receiving the scholarship.

“It’s an incredible opportunity and experience to attend college without having to worry about paying loans,” said Acevedo, who is number four in her class.

Acevedo, 17 is a member of the Student Council, the school newspaper, is a mentor to a ninth grade student, tutors a class of 20 students, is a member of the Rubik’s Cube Club and volunteers at Cor Unum meal center.

“I like challenges,” said Acevedo who is going to major in business administration and management.

“We are very proud of our students and Guerrero and Acevedo are a small sample of the greatness of this graduating class,” said Superintendent Jeff Riley.

About Babson College

Private university founded in 1919, located in Wellesley.

Annual cost is $68,482, which includes tuition, room, board and fees.

Forbes has named it number one for its excellence in entrepreneurship.

There are 3,000 students who come from 80 countries in the world.

Famous alumni include Arthur Blank, cofounder of Home Depot and owner of the Atlanta Falcons football team; Edsel Ford II, director of Ford Motor Co.; Daniel Gerber, founder of Gerber Baby Food; Akio

Toyoda, president and chief executive officer Toyota Motor Corp.