Cast of “Hold On” shares preview of upcoming feature film

El Mundo Boston Interview

By Ciro Valiente

Miami – The cast of the upcoming feature film “Hold On” was front and center at last week’s Hispanize 2017 conference in Miami, Fla, as they offered fun insights and previews of the movie.

Inspired by true events, ‘Hold On’ (#HoldOnFilm) tells the story of Sidney Rhodes (Micayla de Ette), a talented singer who must fight to keep her personal dreams and family life alive while working at a small Los Angeles church.

As she encounters a string of disappointing auditions and struggles to save her brother from a life of addiction, Sidney meets 25-year-old Vic Duran (Tarek Tohme), the rebellious son of a famed music manager who greets her with an unlikely proposal.

Sidney and Vic soon find themselves on an unexpected creative journey, where hope and redemption appear on the horizon, but the pains of the past make it difficult to hold on.

The film is a co-production of Hispanicize Pictures with Joule Entertainment, Areu Brothers and Stone Canyon Pictures.

An advanced screening was held on Wednesday, April 5th at The Colony Theater in South Beach.

“‘Hold On’ is a beautiful little film with a big heart,” said Manny Ruiz, CEO of HMG and an executive producer on the film.

“For more than eight years, we’ve patiently waited for the opportunity to co-produce a strong, character-driven story that has the integrity we can be proud of. This is that film!”

As part of the film’s activation at Hispanicize 2017, actress and singer Micayla de Ette performed the inspiration title song of the movie at the Prudential Positive Impact Awards onTuesday, April 4th.

The film’s main cast, including Guzman, were present at Hispanicize 2017 all week for interviews and opportunities to meet with media and digital influencers. Take a peek at our exclusive interview with the cast of “Hold On”.

Ciro Valiente is the Digital Media Editor at El Mundo Boston. Periodista venezolano residenciado en Boston. Motivador, productor y editor audiovisual. Sigue a Ciro Valiente en las redes sociales: Twitter e Instagram @ciroval5. Facebook: Ciro Valiente