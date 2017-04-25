Surprise! East Boston Latina Gets Full Tuition College Scholarship Today

> Scholar Athletes and Regis College Surprise East Boston High School Senior in Class!! By El Mundo Boston Media

Boston – East Boston High School Senior Yesica Calderon received the surprise of her life today!

Officials from Scholar Athletes, the nonprofit organization founded by Suffolk Construction in partnership with the Boston Public Schools to reduce the opportunity gap for urban high school students, called Yesica into a classroom and surprised her with a full tuition and fees scholarship to Regis College.

Yesica earned the scholarship through her participation in the Scholar Athletes, which helped her attain a 4.8 grade point average in advance placement and honors courses.

Yesica is a 2-year captain of the girls’ soccer team and has spent 336 hours in the Scholar Athletes “zone” since joining the program in 2014.

El Mundo Boston congratulates Yesica and her family! We wish her the best at Regis College next year!

Scholar Athletes was founded by Suffolk Construction Chairman & CEO John Fish, in partnership with Boston Public Schools, to support academic achievement through athletics.