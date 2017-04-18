It’s not too late! Act now for mental health counseling licensure under existing laws

New rules to take effect July 1, 2017

Recent mental health counseling licensure changes established by the Massachusetts Board of Allied Mental Health may significantly impact many who are planning careers in this fast-growing field.

“After July 1, 2017, students who have completed a less-than-60 credit qualifying Master’s degree in Counseling Psychology, Psychological Studies or School Guidance Counseling, for example, will no longer have the opportunity to pair those degrees with post-graduate coursework to be eligible for licensure,” says Niti Seth, Ed.D, Dean of Cambridge College’s School of Psychology and Counseling (SOPC).

Still time to enroll in a post-graduate certificate program by July 1 deadline

However, there is still time for students with a less-than-60 credit qualifying Master’s degree to take advantage of this opportunity to receive their licensure under existing rules by enrolling in a Cambridge College Certificate of Advanced Graduate Studies (CAGS) program or other Post-master’s certificate program by Summer 2017.

“If you are looking to enter a program of study to fulfill course requirements for mental health counseling licensure — such as Cambridge College’s School of Psychology and Counseling CAGS or other Post-master’s certificate programs — your window of opportunity is rapidly closing,” says Seth. “Those entering after July 1, 2017 will be required to complete a full 60 credit program , even those who have already completed a less-than-60 credit Master’s degree, so the Summer 2017 semester is really the last chance to act under the current licensure laws.”

For more information, contact Megan Lawler, SOPC Admissions Counselor at 617-873-0254 or megan.lawler@cambridgecollege.edu. Megan is available to answer questions and to help you enroll into a license qualifying program before the July 1, 2017 deadline.