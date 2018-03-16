Mission Hill – On Saturday, March 10th, Jeffrey Sánchez was joined by supporters, family, and friends at the Puddingstone Tavern in Mission Hill to kickoff his 2018 re-election campaign for State Representative. Raised in public housing in Mission Hill, Sánchez currently serves as State Representative, and is the first-ever Latino chairman of the House Ways and Means Committee. Over 7 sessions in the State House serving the communities of Jamaica Plain, Mission Hill, Roslindale, and Brookline, Sánchez has prioritized issues of affordable housing, youth violence prevention, and ensuring universal access to health care in his district.

“Equality lives in all of us, but we have to fight for it,” Sánchez said to a crowded room of over 200 people. “Together, we’re going to build an inclusive campaign and continue our work to lift up every resident in our district and across the commonwealth.“

The event featured speakers Mayor Marty Walsh, City Councilor Michelle Wu, Suffolk County Sheriff Steve Tompkins, and was attended by elected officials from across the state as well as Sanchez’ family, friends, and supporters in the district. Over 200 residents and supporters attended the event, that included Sanchez’ campaign manager, Vanessa Caracoza, kicking off the campaign’s voter contact efforts with signature collection and a campaign phone bank.

“Through the primary election day on September 4th,” Caracoza said, “the campaign will be reaching out to voters across the district to make sure that we’re able to continue our ongoing commitments to healthcare, affordable housing and youth and elder support programs.”

