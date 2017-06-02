Students honored by Red Sox, El Mundo Boston and Western Union

Fenway Park, Boston, MA – On Tuesday, May 23rd, moments before the Boston Red Sox took on the Texas Rangers at Fenway Park, 18 academic all-stars from the Lawrence and Lowell public schools were honored for their achievements in the classroom in a pre-game ceremony that included Sox players Hanley Ramirez, Christian Vasquez and Deven Marrero.

“Thanks to all our partners, these deserving middle school students were publicly rewarded in a memorable setting for doing well in school. It was their success in the classroom that got them this distinction as friends and family members proudly looked on from the stands. It was a happy moment for all, including the Sox players”, explained El Mundo Boston CEO Alberto Vasallo, III.

For the past 22 season, El Mundo Boston has partnered with the Boston Red Sox in the Latino Youth Recognition Day Program (LYRD), which includes ceremonies before three Sox games per year. The idea is to honor top Latino middle school students from across the Commonwealth who have excelled in the classroom. The students are selected by their respective schools.

Over the past two decades, the public school systems from Lawrence, Lowell, Boston, Cambridge, Chelsea, Lynn, Malden, Everett, Springfield, Holyoke and Chicopee have participated.

Since it’s inception in 1995, more than 2,500 students have been honored and over 15,000 tickets have been donated to the community. Each students receives four tickets for friends and family.

This year’s partners are: Western Union, Comcast, Bank of America, TJX Companies, Stop& Shop and Massport.

The third and final LYRD pre-game ceremony is scheduled for June 12th, where 25 Boston Public school students will be honored.